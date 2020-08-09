Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County sees 383 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks
- Kansas and Missouri hold primaries Tuesday, offering glimpse of what November might be like at the polls
- Three Dalton men, Chatsworth woman accused of assault, kidnapping, robbery, more
- RaceTrac coming to West Rome
- Partridge building on Broad Street is sold
- Report: Coosa man found with 37 marijuana plants
- Report: Rome man found with THC oil cartridges and marijuana
- Report: Cartersville man tried to leave meth at PAWS for inmate to pick up
- Floyd County reports first COVID-19 death since May, 46 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday
- SUV collides with box truck on Hwy. 411 Thursday morning