The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily. This is the morning report for Saturday, September 5.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chatsworth man charged with child molestation, sexual assault
- Calhoun woman indicted on federal drug charges after police find 500 grams of meth in her car
- Cedartown author publishes young adult novella
- Polk group buys Salmon Funeral Home
- River Jam 2020 still on for October; new plan 'a prototype' for concerts in the COVID-19 era
- Cedartown Police investigating Vine Street shooting; victim airlifted to hospital
- Birmingham developer looking to bring Starbucks location to West Rome
- COVID-19 sends 132 students, 56 teachers into quarantine during first two weeks of Catoosa County schools reopening
- Mother still looking for answers in son's 2016 murder
- Police in the process of 'eliminating potential suspects' in Shannon shooting, seeking public assistance