Most Popular
Articles
- FCS superintendent recommends closure of Cave Spring Elementary, Glenwood Primary for 2022 - hearings, board vote would be needed to proceed
- Monthly health topic: Prostate cancer screening could save your life
- Woman uses fake deed to occupy home
- Man, woman still in critical condition after Hardy Avenue shooting
- Letter from Sheriff Ralston: A very special thank you
- Floyd County's COVID-19 positivity rate rises as the U.S. marks six months into the pandemic
- State still lists Floyd, Chattooga and Bartow as 'high transmission counties' for COVID-19
- Annexations involving three communities being considered by city leadership
- 2 charged with meth possession
- Suspected cocaine, fake money found during drug arrests