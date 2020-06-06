The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This is the 24-hour report for Saturday June 6
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Rome man disfigured person's face during knife attack
- Woman killed in two vehicle wreck on Prior Station Road
- Police: Juvenile suspect in Grady Avenue shooting arrested in Cartersville on unrelated charges
- Police searching for suspect who wrote social media post calling for Cedartown looting
- Police still investigating shooting death of teen in North Rome, services set for June 9
- Gov. Kemp to scale back budget cuts
- The Spires at Berry welcomes first residents
- Protests over George Floyd's death spread across the nation, including Rome
- Baseball tournament to bring over 100 teams to Rome this weekend
- Several gatherings scheduled for the weekend