This is the a.m. jail report for Saturday July 25
Most Popular
Articles
- GBI: Three charged with murder in double homicide
- Third man arrested in connection with double homicide investigation
- Turning disadvantage into advantage: Called Floyd school board meeting to discuss school re-opening plans
- Five more arrests made in double homicide investigation, warrants reveal more details
- Cartersville man arrested on child molestation charges in Floyd County
- Rome City Schools approves COVID-19 operation plan, sets back-to-school date for Aug. 13
- White House document urges rollback of COVID-19 reopenings in Georgia
- 'Nobody dies at school': Marietta to only offer virtual learning for now
- Shannon site on the short list for manufacturing prospect
- Corky Kell pulls out of Rome for this year