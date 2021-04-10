Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.