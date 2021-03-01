The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice a day, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This is the 8 a.m. report for Monday, March 1, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Redmond nurse plans to open special needs farm retreat in memory of daughter
- 18 Georgia hospitals penalized by high rates of infections
- UPDATED: Murder suspect in custody after anonymous tip
- Rockmart couple gets cover treatment for wedding magazine
- New Dairy Queen coming to the Armuchee area
- Police: Calhoun man dies in accidental shooting
- Sheriff and GBI investigating shooting death on Self Lake Road
- Public health ends free COVID testing in Northwest Georgia
- 'Drive safely, in memory of Alex Crumbley'
- Twyman selected as a Georgia Super Lawyers honoree for 2021