Most Popular
Articles
- McDonald reelected to Georgia Public Service Commission
- Federal unemployment benefits to jobless Georgians to continue
- Floyd County woman killed in wreck on New Rosedale Road
- Marietta 12-year-old bound for Georgia Tech in the fall
- Robinson sells Turner McCall Boulevard shopping center to Va. based investor group
- Report: Rome woman caused over $500 in property damage
- Report: Rome woman stole $3000 from business on Redmond Circle
- Ga. public health announces first case of COVID-19 variant, Floyd County new cases remain very high
- 3 facing drug charges after stop on Ga. 53
- Early morning fire ravages Pizza Farm Restaurant