This is the morning jail intake report for Monday April 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Two more charged in local sex sting
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- Elizabeth Crumbly: Rest in peace, friend
- Two more Floyd County residents die from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection
- Calhoun High School graduation set for August 1
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Bartow to build another ramp on the Etowah River
- Cell phone violation leads to drug arrest
- Love in the age of COVID-19: Restaurant helps Gordon couple continue monthly tradition