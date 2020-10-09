Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies after wreck on Ga. 53 near Burlington Road
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 3, 8 a.m.
- Chick-fil-A still has slowest drive-throughs — and the most popular
- Restaurant openings to start this week at new shopping center off Turner McCall Boulevard
- Rome dealer donates car to paralyzed Haralson County woman
- Rome man arrested after chase and wreck
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rome pair
- Two Rome women charged with felony shoplifting at East Rome Wal-Mart
- New plans are needed to grow - taking a look at the mess on Martha Berry
- Walker County to transfer ambulance service