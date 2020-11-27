Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Rome woman stole 28 packets of lottery tickets from Rockmart Highway gas station
- Cobb Elections addresses shredding at Jim Miller Park
- Second Pick O' Deli location going into former Fuddruckers building
- Calhoun Walmart reopens after closure for COVID cleaning; anonymous employee speaks out
- Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
- Lidl announces opening date for Marietta store
- Rome man charged with felony child molestation
- Alabama fugitive captured in Rome
- Fights, gunshot: Police respond to separate incidents at rec department
- Report: Man accused of threatening another man with a firearm