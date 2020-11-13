Most Popular
Articles
- County employee pleads guilty to providing drugs to inmates working at recycling center
- Burning bottle thrown at Black Lives Matter mural on Maple Avenue neighborhood shop
- Police: Woman posed as a federal agent, asked for free food
- Mammoth subdivision planned for southwestern Bartow County
- Let's light up this town
- Church to host fundraiser this weekend for infant on dialysis
- Construction of new natural gas line for International Paper to begin in mid-November
- Rome High grad is Biden speechwriter; Carlyn Reichel says the candidate shares her hometown values
- Rome man charged with felony child molestation
- Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Floyd County