Floyd County Jail report for 8am Tuesday, Oct. 18 Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims DOJ files racial discrimination lawsuit against Bartow County 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Rome man accused of breaking neck of newborn, hurting another Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories OPINION: Yes, Wawa's decision to close two stores is a dire statement about public safety in Philadelphia 16 min ago From demotion to the NLCS: Phillies' Alec Bohm has come a long way since last trip to Petco Park 18 min ago Even owner John Middleton wondered if the Phillies could overcome Bryce Harper's broken thumb 18 min ago Nevada candidates share their views on guns, abortion 18 min ago Chico's ice rink returns for second year 18 min ago Local scores for Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County 18 min ago Food bank to receive $428,783 for expansion project 18 min ago Eagles add to the ecstasy | Sports Daily Newsletter 18 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Latest Region Stories OPINION: Yes, Wawa's decision to close two stores is a dire statement about public safety in Philadelphia 16 min ago From demotion to the NLCS: Phillies' Alec Bohm has come a long way since last trip to Petco Park 18 min ago Even owner John Middleton wondered if the Phillies could overcome Bryce Harper's broken thumb 18 min ago Nevada candidates share their views on guns, abortion 18 min ago Chico's ice rink returns for second year 18 min ago Local scores for Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County 18 min ago Food bank to receive $428,783 for expansion project 18 min ago Eagles add to the ecstasy | Sports Daily Newsletter 18 min ago