Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Judge sentences man to two life terms in prison without parole in rape case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff 18 min ago Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted 32 min ago Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter 32 min ago Texas bill on ethnic studies would add Mexican American, African American history to curriculum 32 min ago Cheez-It becomes official sponsor of Citrus Bowl featuring Big Ten vs. SEC 35 min ago Report shows significant racial gap in appraised home values 33 min ago 'Deplorable' garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe 33 min ago Football league's collapse sparks 2 lawsuits within 90 minutes of each other in San Antonio court 35 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Latest Region Stories Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff 18 min ago Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted 32 min ago Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter 32 min ago Texas bill on ethnic studies would add Mexican American, African American history to curriculum 32 min ago Cheez-It becomes official sponsor of Citrus Bowl featuring Big Ten vs. SEC 35 min ago Report shows significant racial gap in appraised home values 33 min ago 'Deplorable' garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe 33 min ago Football league's collapse sparks 2 lawsuits within 90 minutes of each other in San Antonio court 35 min ago