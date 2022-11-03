Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Rome, Cave Spring trick-or-treats set for Monday Shannon woman charged with aggravated assault Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Gordon County Child Advocacy Center adds sexual assault center 25 min ago Tunes on the town 27 min ago Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest hike since 80s 31 min ago So many Americans are trying to buy bonds, it’s crashing the system. It also kept a Lehigh Valley man from promptly getting his money. 29 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 29 min ago Investors are moving away from gold to manage inflation 30 min ago Man trying to 'fix' flagged credit card charged with identity fraud 31 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 31 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Latest Region Stories Gordon County Child Advocacy Center adds sexual assault center 25 min ago Tunes on the town 27 min ago Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest hike since 80s 31 min ago So many Americans are trying to buy bonds, it’s crashing the system. It also kept a Lehigh Valley man from promptly getting his money. 29 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 29 min ago Investors are moving away from gold to manage inflation 30 min ago Man trying to 'fix' flagged credit card charged with identity fraud 31 min ago With advances, old cases get a fresh look 31 min ago