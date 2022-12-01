Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man, 25. Rome woman charged with insurance fraud Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Kemp: FBI investigating active shooter hoax calls statewide, Model High School targeted Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years 1 hr ago 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County 1 hr ago Valley dodges injuries, damage from storms 1 hr ago Tupelo Community Theatre presents southern comedy 'Christmas Belles' next weekend 1 hr ago Athens to give appropriations to 17 organizations 1 hr ago Downtown Athens undergoing renaissance with buildings under renovation for businesses 1 hr ago Football coach Jere Adcock retires after 27 seasons, 187 wins at Decatur High 1 hr ago Former Mississipi State AD gives Freeze his second chance -- and he deserves it 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man, 25. Rome woman charged with insurance fraud Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Kemp: FBI investigating active shooter hoax calls statewide, Model High School targeted Latest Region Stories Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years 1 hr ago 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County 1 hr ago Valley dodges injuries, damage from storms 1 hr ago Tupelo Community Theatre presents southern comedy 'Christmas Belles' next weekend 1 hr ago Athens to give appropriations to 17 organizations 1 hr ago Downtown Athens undergoing renaissance with buildings under renovation for businesses 1 hr ago Football coach Jere Adcock retires after 27 seasons, 187 wins at Decatur High 1 hr ago Former Mississipi State AD gives Freeze his second chance -- and he deserves it 1 hr ago