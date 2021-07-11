A routine traffic stop north of Rome resulted in the arrest of a pair of young Florida women on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexis Victoria Molina, 24, of Homestead, Florida, and Ashley Elizabeth Molina, 26, of Miami, were stopped by a Floyd County officer at Prosperity Way and Ga. 140 around 8 p.m. Friday for following too closely and a window tint violation.
The odor of marijuana was strong enough for the officer to seek a consent search of the vehicle, which turned up THC oil, vape, wax and flowers.
Both of the women are charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.