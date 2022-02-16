Florida man and woman charged with felony marijuana possession By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people from Lake Placid, Fla., were arrested on felony marijuana charges after they were pulled over on GA 20 near the state line on a safety belt violation.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Coby James Smith, 20, and Sabrina Nicolle Pasquino, 40, also had a firearm in the car during the incident.The two are charged with felony firearm possession during commission of a felony and felony marijuana possession. Smith is also charged with misdemeanor safety belt violation.Both were held on $7,900 bonds Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Police release images of thieves that broke into Turner McCall Blvd. pharmacy The Varsity's management moves to the next generation, growth plans include Rome site and likely Cartersville location Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists