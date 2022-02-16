Two people from Lake Placid, Fla., were arrested on felony marijuana charges after they were pulled over on GA 20 near the state line on a safety belt violation.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Coby James Smith, 20, and Sabrina Nicolle Pasquino, 40, also had a firearm in the car during the incident.

The two are charged with felony firearm possession during commission of a felony and felony marijuana possession. Smith is also charged with misdemeanor safety belt violation.

Both were held on $7,900 bonds Wednesday.

