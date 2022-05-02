Five people were arrested around Rome and Floyd County over the weekend on various drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kyle Erwin Skinner, 33, of Kingston, was arrested at the intersection of Mountain Creek Drive and Sproull Road after Floyd County police found less than an ounce of marijuana, suspected meth and Klonopin pills. The pills were not in their original container and the suspected meth was wrapped in individual packaging. Skinner is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drugs not in original container. He was held on a $7,900 bond Monday.
Floyd County police arrested Abbey Lyne McPherson, 43, Saturday night after they found meth, less than an ounce of suspected marijuana and a Clonazepam pill in her possession. McPherson is charged with felony Schedule IV controlled substance possession, meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs not in original container, possession of drug related objects and a felony probation violation. She was held without bond Monday.
After Rome police pulled him over for a tag light violation, James Michael Gray, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested at the intersection of E 19th St and Dean Avenue on felony meth possession, Schedule I controlled substance and marijuana possession charges. Gray had less than an ounce of marijuana, meth and a vape cartridge with THC oil. He is also charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession and no tag light. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Aaron Lebron Young, 59, threw a pipe from his bag during a traffic stop and later said the pipe was used to "smoke crack." He then told Floyd County police that he had a "crack rock" inside his boot. Young had also been driving a motorcycle without a license and speeding. He is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession, misdemeanor driving without a license, possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance and speeding. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Brandon Scott Sisson, 34, was arrested in Lindale Friday after he was pulled over for a traffic stop and Floyd County police found meth, marijuana and syringes. He is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor safety belt violation and driving without insurance. Sisson was held without bond Monday.