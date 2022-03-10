Five men were arrested around Floyd County early this week on multiple felony sexual exploitation children and computer pornography charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Antonio Johnson, 22, sent four sexually explicit images of several minors to other people over a social media app to people in November 2021. He's charged with felony computer pornography and was released on bond Wednesday.
Jackie Steve Autry, 65, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and possession of controlled substances after Floyd County police found sexually explicit images and videos of a minor, as well as a glass pipe with suspected meth were found in his possession. Autry was held on a $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Richard Alan Castleman, 26, of Cave Spring, was arrested at his Fincher Street home and charged with felony computer pornography after Floyd County police officers found a sexually explicit video of a minor on his phone. He was held on a $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Jason Michael Gass, 27, was arrested at his Kingston Avenue home after Floyd County sheriff's deputies found over an ounce of marijuana, THC oil, smoking devices and sexually explicit photographs of minors. Gass is accused of using a social media app to receive and exchange several files of child sexual abuse. The pornography found was between the dates of August 20 to August 22, 2021.
He is charged with felony computer pornography, felony marijuana possession, THC oil possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession.
Gass was released on bond Wednesday.
Joab Hayden Stewart, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of children after Floyd County police found sexually explicit materials featuring minors. He was released on bond Wednesday.