A group of five people are charged with possession of meth and possession with the intent to distribute, among other drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The five were arrested at 41 year-old Carrie Melissa Cotton's house on Greenwood Avenue in Rome. Rome-Floyd metro task force found five bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale at the house. They also found a glass smoking device in the house as well.
Zachery Logan Adams, 27, of Rockmart, was also in possession of hypodermic needles and attempted to obstruct officers during the search. Tony Eugene Blasengame Jr., 30, of Rome, attempted to flush some of the meth down the toilet and had a glass smoking device in his possession as well.
Brandi Deeann Blalock, 38, of Rome, also had Zoloft and Montelukast pills in her possession. Bobby Joe Tidwell Jr., 35, of Lindale, threw some of the meth into the yard during the search.
Blasengame and Cotton are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Tidwell and Blasengame are also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs. Adams is charged with felony obstruction of officers and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Blalock is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container.
All five remained in jail Friday morning with no bond except for Cotton and Blalock, who both had blanket bonds of $7,900.