A Rome man has been arrested on two felony warrants charging him with aggravated assault after pointing a pistol and threatening to kill people in two separate incidents, reports stated.
According to the warrants and Floyd County Jail records:
Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 19, pointed a handgun at and threatened to kill a man back on Aug. 25 at a location on Turner McCall Boulevard. Howard then attempted to choke a woman on Oct. 12 at an apartment on East Main Street. He also pointed a gun at the woman and threatened to kill her.
At the time of his arrest on Wednesday at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street, Howard had more than 28 grams of marijuana and digital scales. Two firearms were also located inside the vehicle, one of which had been stolen. Suspected methamphetamine and THC oil were also found in the vehicle Howard was in.
He is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, failure to appear in court, and a probation violation. He remains in jail without bond.
Four others were also arrested along with Howard.
17-year old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year old Willie James Lee III, and 19-year old Jaquan Le’ Jackson are all charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.
Ingram is also charged with possession of a pistol by someone under the age of 18. Bond for Ingram and Jackson has been set at $11,200 each. Lee has no bond.
Meanwhile, 19-year old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects. Police said he had a backpack containing over 19 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies. He was also found with an opioid derived liquid known as “lean.” Kennedy remains jailed without bond.