Rome police and fire department were called to a car fire near the 700 building on Ashland Park Boulevard on Thursday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
At 3:21 p.m. an officer arrived and found a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis in flames. Firefighters put out the flames and police spoke to a man who owned the car, although it was registered in another person's name.
"During the investigation (the owner) who was highly intoxicated with alcohol lit a lighter and put it inside the vehicle multiple times," the report stated. The registered owner said she'd helped the man purchase the car to help him out because his license is canceled. But she'd parked the car four days ago because the registration expired and there was no insurance on the car.
A fire investigator with the Rome-Floyd Fire Marshals office was called in to take over the inquiry.