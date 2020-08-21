A fight with deputies early Friday morning landed a Rome man in jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Lee Ashworth, 37, ran from deputies who were trying to serve a warrant, then hid in the woods. When found, Ashworth fought with deputies, hitting one officer in the face.
Ashworth is charged with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement and terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and simple battery against a police officer.