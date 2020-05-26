A Rome man was arrested early Tuesday after a fight at motel.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Luis Angel Fernandez, 17, was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Fairbridge Inn, 1318 Martha Berry Blvd., just after 5 a.m.
After police arrived, they found Fernandez with drugs. His is accused of damaging the window of a patrol vehicle following his arrest.
Fernandez is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, interference with government property and crossing guard line with drugs. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and fighting. He remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.