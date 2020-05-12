A Rome couple remained in jail Tuesday morning after a domestic dispute led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trinity Lee Cornette, 44, made physical contact "of an insulting and provoking nature" with Wendy Michelle Cornette, 43, at the couple's home on Shade Tree Lane late Monday night, grabbing and throwing her. A baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found in plain view in the living room of the residence during the dispute.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, while Trinity is additionally charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, and was being held without bond. Wendy was being held on a $5,700 bond.