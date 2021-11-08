The Rome Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol made nine DUI arrests during a busy weekend in Rome.
Internationally known country music singer Morgan Wallen was in town performing at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Christmas on the Coosa took place at Heritage park and the Chili Fest chili cook off took place at Ridge Ferry Park.
Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said these events brought between 40,000 and 50,000 people to Rome and significantly increased the chance of alcohol-related arrests.
"That’s a lot for our city population on the weekends,” Burnett said. “The arrest numbers are very indicative of that. There were special events going on and some people weren't using good judgement. These charges, combined with an influx of 50,000 people in the city, are unfortunate but not odd.”
The GSP had nine troopers at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds covering the concert each night.
“We knew it was going to be a big event and the chance of folks drinking and driving was there," GSP Sgt. Chris Harris said.
More than 100 traffic stops occurred over the weekend and the GSP charged six people with driving under the influence of alcohol. However, it is unclear how many of those arrests involved concert participants. Rome PD charged three drivers with DUI and made three other alcohol-related arrests.