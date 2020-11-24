A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after a felony theft warrant led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Frederick Ira Jordan, 66, stole $3,487 from a gaming machine at the Chevron gas station, 507 Turner McCall Blvd., on Oct.29. During an arrest for the theft warrant Monday, Jordan was found with a counterfeit $100 bill in his wallet, methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Jordan is charged with felony theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.