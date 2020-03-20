Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information -- or both, a FBI release stated.
Before you click on any links purporting to provide information on the virus or donate to a charity online, do your research.
Some of the following have scams have popped up recently:
Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus.
- Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize because those links can put malware on your computer and steal your personal information.
- Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID-19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and lock devices until payment is received.
Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government.
While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money.
Phishing emails may also claim to be related to:
- Charitable contributions
- General financial relief
- Airline carrier refunds
- Fake cures and vaccines
- Fake testing kits
Also, be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnos, or cure COVID-19. There are a lot of counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment, including N95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns, and gloves.
If you are looking for accurate and up-to-date information on COVID-19, the CDC has posted extensive guidance and information that is updated frequently.
The FBI recommends the following tips, you can protect yourself and help stop criminal activity:
- Do not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don't recognize.
- Do not provide your username, password, date of birth, social security number, financial data or other personal information in response to an email or call.
- Always verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type them into your browser.
- Check for misspellings or wrong domains within a link (for example, an address that should end in a ".gov" ends in .com" instead).
If you believe you are the victim of an Internet scam or cyber crime, or if you want to report suspicious activity, you can report that activity at the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.