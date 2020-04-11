A family and their pets escaped a fire that destroyed a home in the Armuchee area late Friday night, according to Rome-Floyd County Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning.
Chewning said the single story house was ruled a total loss after firefighters worked into the early morning hours to fully extinguish the blaze at 1804 Little Texas Valley Road. She said all occupants, including their dogs, were able to get out of the house safely and were not injured.
The cause of the fire is being ruled electrical at this point, Chewning said. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Friday and crews stayed on the scene until about 3 a.m. Saturday as they had to shuttle water because of the location of the house, which is about two and a half miles off of U.S. 27 North.
Chewning was not sure if the family had received any assistance.