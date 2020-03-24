A Gordon County man faces a felony charge in Floyd County after allegedly making a series of transactions using someone else's bank card, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donald Clay Johnson Jr., 28, was transferred from the Bartow County Jail on Monday to face a felony financial transaction card fraud charge.
The warrant for Johnson's arrest stated that over a six-month period of time in 2018 and 2019 , he used a another persons debit card to make payments via Facebook to at least three other individuals.
He remained in jail on Tuesday morning on $3,500 bond.