A Rome man pulled over downtown while driving a car with expired tags faces a number of charges, including theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dewayne Hardin Jr., 29, was taken into custody by Rome police on Saturday near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Tribune Street.
Police found a stolen firearm in the vehicle along with a quantity of marijuana and rolling papers.
Hardin is charged with the felonies possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana possession and of drug related objects, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with an expired tag.