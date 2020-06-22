Police found meth and a small amount of marijuana on a Ellijay woman after a traffic stop
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lisa Renae Bynum, 56, was stopped by Rome police on Highway 411 East on Saturday night. The officer found meth, undisclosed prescription drugs, a smoking pipe and marijuana grinder. When Bynum got to the jail, deputies found a small amount of marijuana on the woman.
Bynum is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of marijuana across the guard line at the jail. She also faces misdemeanor charges of drugs not in an original container, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and a probation violation.