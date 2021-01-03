Two men are facing felony drug charges after a late night traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher D'Angelo Richerdson, 20, was pulled over by Floyd County police near the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140 just before midnight Friday for a speeding violation.
Police recovered a marijuana grinder, digital scales and a quantity of marijuana as well as ecstasy pills.
A passenger, Gregory Ladell Jackson, 19, also was found to be in possession of a bottle containing ecstasy pills and marijuana.
Richardson was charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and speeding.
Jackson is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.