A Rome man pulled over Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence also faces a felony drug charge after a quantity of hydrocodone was found in his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Allen Singleton, 32, was arrested on North Broad Street Friday night and charged with felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with misdemeanor possession of drugs not in an original container, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a traffic control device.