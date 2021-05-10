A Rome woman pulled over by police on Garden Lakes Boulevard faces felony drug charges for possession of opioid pills, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tina Marie Wigley, 36, was stopped by Rome Police in the 2400 block of Garden Lakes Blvd. Saturday around 5 p.m. for driving in an erratic manner.
The officer discovered a cigarette box with hydrocodone pills and another pill bottle with oxycodone. Wigley is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor DUI and having drugs not in an original container.