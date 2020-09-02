A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning after a DUI arrest led to felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hannah Faith Graves, 21, was stopped on Shorter Avenue around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday on a tag light violation. Police determined she was intoxicated and during the booking process at the jail, Graves was found with Alprazolam.
Graves is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing guard lines. She is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in the original container, driving under the influence of alcohol and a tag light violation.