A Rockmart man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Michael Taylor, 33, was pulled over Monday evening on Rockmart Highway at Saddle Trail when he crossed the double center line and was found with a pill bottle that had suspected cocaine. He also had a pill bottle with what was thought to be a counterfeit substance.
Taylor is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain a lane. He is also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit substance.