Rome police found a suspected hydrocodone pill in a man's car after a traffic stop at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Ga. Loop 1, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marty Allen Ashley, 36, was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. He faces charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor drugs not in an original container, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving under the influence. Ashley was released on bond Tuesday.