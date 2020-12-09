A Rome man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dallas Cameron Langham, 22, was pulled over on Shorter Avenue at Holmes Avenue on Tuesday evening for failing to maintain his lane and found with heroin during a DUI arrest. He was also driving without valid insurance.
Langham is charged with felony possession of heroin, along with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.