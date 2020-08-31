A 20-year-old man was held without bond Sunday afternoon after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force a Gordon Street residence and found pills and over an ounce of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Makai Young, 20, also had a digital scale, small plastic bags and a handgun at the residence at 1505 Gordon Street. He also had a large amount of Oxycodone pills in his possession.
During the arrest, he pushed officers away and tried to fight them off.
He is charged with three counts of felony obstruction, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, intent to distribute substances, possession of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.