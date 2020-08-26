A Rome man was arrested by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force following a search warrant at his home where officers allegedly discovered several firearms and numerous types of anabolic steroids, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Shane Mims, 45, kept Nandrolone, Sustanon Tren Acetate, Testosterone and Deca, as well as less than an ounce of marijuana. Officers also found five rifles, one shotgun and one handgun at the residence on Big Texas Valley Road. Mims also had several needles and syringes.
He is charged with five counts of felony Schedule III substance possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and less than one ounce of marijuana. Mims was released on bond Wednesday morning.