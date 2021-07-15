A Rome man and woman face drug and obstruction charges after fleeing a stop by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers and allowing another person to escape, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Leon Hulsey, 46, and Carla Leighann Roadrick, 20, were arrested Thursday on Samuel Mountain Road. They both face felony possession of meth and oxycodone charges as well as misdemeanor obstruction and pills not in their original container charges.
Hulsey is accused of continuing to drive as law enforcement officers attempted to pull over the vehicle he was driving and allowing a passenger to escape. Roadrick is accused of lying to police officers by saying she didn't know who had fled the car.
Hulsey, who is also charged with violating his probation remained in jail on Thursday morning on $5,700 bond and Roadrick remained in jail without bond.