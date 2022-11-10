Drug bust on Billy Pyle Road David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Billy Pyle Road Wednesday and arrested a 48-year old man on drug charges.According to Floyd County Jail records:Grant Evan Earwood. of Rome, was found with methamphetamine and more than an ounce of marijuana, packaged for resale.Earwood is charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.As of Thursday afternoon, Earwood was still in jail with bond set at $7,900. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? CoosaCon returns: Over 1,000 comics and pop culture fans trek to Rome for the 2nd annual convention This weekend: Chili Fest, CoosaCon, Underground Tours and the Summerville Renaissance Fair Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Culver's office to move Nov. 14 55 min ago Planning commission looking to fill vacancies 55 min ago Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race? 56 min ago Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence 56 min ago Black Dragon Games teaches how to play Dungeons and Dragons 57 min ago New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester 57 min ago Sophomore center Nofoafia Tulafono not taking anything for granted 56 min ago Tale of the Tape: Wyoming at Colorado State 56 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Latest Region Stories Culver's office to move Nov. 14 55 min ago Planning commission looking to fill vacancies 55 min ago Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race? 56 min ago Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence 56 min ago Black Dragon Games teaches how to play Dungeons and Dragons 57 min ago New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester 57 min ago Sophomore center Nofoafia Tulafono not taking anything for granted 56 min ago Tale of the Tape: Wyoming at Colorado State 56 min ago