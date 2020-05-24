Another young man has died in the waters near Little River Falls.
The 23-year-old's drowning Sunday follows the death last week of a 19-year-old from Cobb County. The falls are in Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne, Alabama.
According to the National Parks Service:
On the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, around 2:15 p.m., a 23- year-old male from out of state was swimming in the river at Little River Falls near a group of friends. The individual was seen going below the water and he never resurfaced.
First responders were immediately dispatched and on-scene within minutes and a search and rescue operation was initiated.
National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, and DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery.
First responders located the body of the victim and recovered him at 3:10 p.m. The victim was brought out of the canyon and turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office around 4:20 p.m.
No further information is available at this time, pending notification of the victim’s family.