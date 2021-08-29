An Alabama man whose passenger was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Rome last week has been charged with homicide.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kenneth Marvin Tudor, 62, of Gaylesville, Alabama, was in jail without bond Sunday on a charge of felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree.
Tudor also is charged with DUI, an open container violation, failure to maintain his lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Shawna Kelley, 60, also of Gaylesville, was killed in the wreck, which happened Aug. 24 on Livingston Road southwest of Rome.
Tudor lost control of the Ford F-150 pickup they were in between Black’s Bluff Road and Fosters Mill Road. The truck veered off the shoulder of the two lane road and slammed into a tree.
He was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and arrested on a warrant Saturday.