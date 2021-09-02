A driver was ejected from a vehicle after a collision at the intersection of Georgia Loop 1 and Highway 293, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Kristiann D. Brooks was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Georgia Loop 1 when she ran a stoplight. Steven R. Roberts was traveling east on Highway 293 at the same time and couldn't brake in time.
The two collided in the intersection. Brooks spun out and didn't have a seatbelt on, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle. Her vehicle continued traveling and eventually struck a pole at the Southwestern corner of the intersection.
Roberts' vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane of Georgia Loop 1.
Brooks was cited for running the red light and was taken to the hospital for suspected injury.