A driver was ejected from a vehicle after a collision at the intersection of Georgia Loop 1 and Highway 293, reports stated.

According to Rome Police Department reports:

Kristiann D. Brooks was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Georgia Loop 1 when she ran a stoplight. Steven R. Roberts was traveling east on Highway 293 at the same time and couldn't brake in time.

The two collided in the intersection. Brooks spun out and didn't have a seatbelt on, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle. Her vehicle continued traveling and eventually struck a pole at the Southwestern corner of the intersection.

Roberts' vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane of Georgia Loop 1.

Brooks was cited for running the red light and was taken to the hospital for suspected injury.

