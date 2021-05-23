A metro Atlanta man clocked driving over 85 mph on U.S. 411 led police on a chase into Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Emmanuel Marcus Nettlesbey, 32, of Atlanta was arrested early Saturday morning by Floyd County police he led to the Ashland Park Apartments.
An officer taking an inventory of the vehicle found a clear bag containing marijuana.
Nettlesbey is charged with the felony attempting to elude police. He's also facing misdeneanor charges of reckless driving, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving on a suspended license and obstruction.