Driver accused of having meth, Clonazepam Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 14, 2021 Police arrested a 39-year-old Rome man on felony charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Kenneth Zackary Whaley had methaphetamine, Clonazepam and drug-related objects during a Friday traffic stop on Martha Berry Highway at Ga. Loop 1.