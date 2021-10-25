Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of Reservation Street Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police reports:
Multiple bullet holes located inside the house. The resident was inside the backroom of the house with her son when the shots started.
A witness told officers she saw a Jeep with four Black males firing their weapons. She could also hear another gunman shooting further down the street.
Police obtained security footage from a nearby store that shows a vehicle matching the description around 5:05 p.m.